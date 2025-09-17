Breakwater Investment Management Sells 313 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Breakwater Investment Management reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,656 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49,316.8% in the first quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,033,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,894 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,521,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,051,000 after purchasing an additional 699,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,041,000 after purchasing an additional 658,773 shares during the period.

VCSH stock opened at $80.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $79.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

