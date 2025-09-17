Breakwater Investment Management Sells 2,505 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF $PCY

Breakwater Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCY. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 419,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 271,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 256,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 56,439 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $21.72.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

