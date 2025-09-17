Breakwater Investment Management Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Breakwater Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.4% of Breakwater Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $449,000.

VGSH stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.60. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

