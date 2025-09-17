Breakwater Investment Management Purchases New Shares in Schwab Core Bond ETF $SCCR

Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCCRFree Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Breakwater Investment Management owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab Core Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new stake in Schwab Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Core Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $143,476,000.

Schwab Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Schwab Core Bond ETF stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. Schwab Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $26.06.

Schwab Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Core Bond ETF (SCCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in investment grade, US dollar-denominated debt securities of varying maturities. The fund seeks total return. SCCR was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by Charles Schwab.

