Breakwater Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Breakwater Investment Management reduced its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 421,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Note Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.57. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

