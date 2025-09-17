Breakwater Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Breakwater Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 129,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.08. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.