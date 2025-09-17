Breakwater Capital Group Sells 13,775 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF $XSHQ

Breakwater Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,775 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Breakwater Capital Group owned 2.41% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XSHQ. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,886,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 172,333 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 459.8% during the 1st quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 152,921 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,725,000 after acquiring an additional 145,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 127,564 shares during the last quarter.
BATS XSHQ opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $345.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $48.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.30.
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.
