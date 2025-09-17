Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 676 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,232 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,092,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,612 shares during the period. Wit LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117,987.6% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 839,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,621,000 after purchasing an additional 838,892 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,058,000 after purchasing an additional 819,212 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $78.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

