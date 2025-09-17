Breakwater Capital Group Buys 19,756 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. $MUJ

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,756 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUJ opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

