Breakwater Capital Group Boosts Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 659,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 61,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.05. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

