Breakwater Capital Group Acquires 38,869 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF $IPKW

Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IPKW. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ IPKW opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $53.22.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.457 per share. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

