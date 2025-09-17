Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,110 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,330 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 1.1% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 805.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 91,362 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $435,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $234,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Wall Street Zen lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,696 shares of company stock valued at $33,243,774 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $97.97 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The firm has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average of $84.96.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

