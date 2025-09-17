Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.6% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after buying an additional 20,291,139 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $3,247,619,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 27,378.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Tesla by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,482,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,610 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $63,983,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,524 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $51,999,662. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $421.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.35. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 243.71, a P/E/G ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

