Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.