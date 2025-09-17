Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Datadog by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $134.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 384.55, a PEG ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.33. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.63 and a 12-month high of $170.08.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total transaction of $13,287,437.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,364,534.20. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $6,148,382.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,877.60. The trade was a 96.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,439,680 shares of company stock valued at $189,428,113. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

