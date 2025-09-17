Berkshire Bank Has $1.74 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Berkshire Bank trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,940 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $220.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $256.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.13.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.890-3.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total value of $1,542,501.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,917 shares of company stock worth $4,298,212 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

