Berkshire Bank Boosts Holdings in Sanofi $SNY

Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Sanofi by 121.0% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SNY stock opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sanofi’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.