Beacon Financial Group Has $561,000 Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November $DNOV

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group owned approximately 0.17% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 702.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,915 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 118.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 36.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 4.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 10.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS DNOV opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $336.48 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.39.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

