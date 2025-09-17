Beacon Financial Group Has $295,000 Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated $CMA

Beacon Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Comerica were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,670,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,110 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,899,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,167,000 after acquiring an additional 663,513 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,864,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,149,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,952,000 after acquiring an additional 492,381 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,308,000 after acquiring an additional 472,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $140,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,690.72. This represents a 18.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Mcgregor Carr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $269,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,928.88. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Price Performance

Comerica stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.19. Comerica had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $849.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $60.00 target price on Comerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Comerica from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.10.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

