Beacon Financial Group Has $264,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,728.32. This trade represents a 47.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $6,187,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,969.70. This represents a 61.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus set a $189.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $148.44 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.54 and a 12-month high of $168.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.84 and its 200-day moving average is $148.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

