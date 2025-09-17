Beacon Financial Group Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 109,524.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,844,436,000 after purchasing an additional 53,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,200.51 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,214.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1,135.62. The firm has a market cap of $510.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total value of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.58.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

