Beacon Financial Group Grows Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cencora were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth $3,111,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 4.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 42.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Cencora by 42.7% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Cencora by 370.6% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 19,438 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at $12,455,852.61. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,271,982.06. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $9,993,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.25.

Cencora Price Performance

Cencora stock opened at $290.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.29. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $309.35.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The business had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

