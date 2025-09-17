Beacon Financial Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,654,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,401,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,048 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,198 shares of company stock worth $44,183,576. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $160.46 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $186.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

