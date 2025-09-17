Beacon Financial Group Acquires 288 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in SAP were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 585.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SAP by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SAP by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

SAP stock opened at $253.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.76. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $217.51 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $311.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The business had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities raised their price objective on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.67.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

