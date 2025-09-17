Baron Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 603 Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,815,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,899,490,000 after acquiring an additional 119,548 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,651,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,085,000 after acquiring an additional 60,816 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,590,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,980,000 after acquiring an additional 220,681 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,586,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,897,000 after acquiring an additional 140,128 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,530,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,777,000 after acquiring an additional 265,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $212,749.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,451,077.50. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.24, for a total transaction of $455,891.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,699.52. This trade represents a 29.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,423 shares of company stock worth $4,812,135 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $509.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $573.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $520.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $540.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Moody’s Trading Down 0.1%

Moody’s stock opened at $508.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $508.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.42. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 60.73%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.