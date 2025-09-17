Baron Wealth Management LLC Has $425,000 Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in McKesson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in McKesson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $692.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $696.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $695.39. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total transaction of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total value of $218,347.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,560 shares of company stock worth $30,438,602. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.10.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

