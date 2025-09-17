Baron Wealth Management LLC Buys 684 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 87.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $147.44 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.70 and a twelve month high of $200.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.99. The company has a market cap of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

