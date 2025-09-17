Bank OZK $OZK Shares Sold by Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lowered its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $51.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.62. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.41 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

