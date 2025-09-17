Bank of New Hampshire Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,318,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $182.92 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $186.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.64.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

