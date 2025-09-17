Bank of New Hampshire Purchases 400 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 111,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 123,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 16.6% in the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%.The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.430-4.630 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.87%.

GEHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

