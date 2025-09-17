Bank of New Hampshire Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF $IBDX

Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 603.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDX. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 594.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDX stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.