Bank of New Hampshire Has $199,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. This represents a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.4%

PSX opened at $133.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.10 and a 200 day moving average of $119.59. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $140.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.