Balefire LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Balefire LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2%

LMT stock opened at $474.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $446.69 and a 200 day moving average of $458.68.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

