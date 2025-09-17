Balefire LLC Makes New Investment in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Balefire LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,461,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,079,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ONEOK by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,339,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,706 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in ONEOK by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,171,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ONEOK by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,879,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,620,000 after acquiring an additional 344,002 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKE. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.63 and a 12-month high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 80.31%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

