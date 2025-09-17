Balefire LLC Boosts Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Balefire LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 67,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,488,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3,242.7% during the 1st quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 58,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total value of $191,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $480.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $623.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.24.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

