Balefire LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Balefire LLC increased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,735 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for approximately 0.9% of Balefire LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Avantor by 288.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Avantor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 121.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Avantor by 52.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $39,591.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,224.52. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Avantor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avantor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

