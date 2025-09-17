Balefire LLC Acquires 183 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Balefire LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $312.00 target price on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.06.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $272.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

