Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN Shares Bought by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Baldwin Insurance Group worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $10,381,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 561.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,171,000 after acquiring an additional 383,137 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 10,061.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,010 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, CFO Bradford Hale purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $287,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 144,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,606.48. This represents a 7.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Baldwin Insurance Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $378.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.38 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

