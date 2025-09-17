Aurelius Family Office LLC Sells 317 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Aurelius Family Office LLC lowered its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Aurelius Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aurelius Family Office LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 215.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,693,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350,011 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,231,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,289,000 after buying an additional 585,125 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20,509.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 453,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after buying an additional 451,617 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 579,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after buying an additional 392,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,890,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 36.4%

DISV stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.78.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

