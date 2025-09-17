Aurelius Family Office LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Aurelius Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Aurelius Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aurelius Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%

VONG stock opened at $119.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $119.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.