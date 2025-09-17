Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 15.43%.The business had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $703,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 8.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Auburn National Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

