Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Receives $43.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.65. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.94 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $453.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.51 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 83.23% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Atmus Filtration Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

