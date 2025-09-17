AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.97 and traded as high as $10.14. AstroNova shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 1,409 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.84.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. AstroNova has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstroNova by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 379,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Further Reading

