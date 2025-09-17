Astrid Raetze Buys 57,314 Shares of Wiseway Group (ASX:WWG) Stock

Wiseway Group Limited (ASX:WWG – Get Free Report) insider Astrid Raetze bought 57,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of A$10,029.95.

Wiseway Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 million, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Wiseway Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a yield of 375.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th.

About Wiseway Group

Wiseway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics and freight forwarding services in Australia and internationally. The company offers air cargo services, including door to door, airport to airport, import and export shipments, break bulk, personal effects, dangerous goods, scheduled consolidation, time sensitive shipments, documentation handling and processing, special projects, pick-up, and packing and crating services; and sea cargo services ranging from less-than-container loads to full container loads, special equipment, and oversized cargo.

