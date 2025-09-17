Archer Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF $FUTY

Archer Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Archer Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Archer Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

FUTY stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $56.43.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

