ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.

ARC Resources Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$24.75 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.68 and a 1 year high of C$31.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.35. The firm has a market cap of C$14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

ARC Resources is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company produces light, medium, and heavy crude, condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 163.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds approximately 879 million boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

