ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%.
ARC Resources Stock Up 2.3%
Shares of ARC Resources stock opened at C$24.75 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$21.68 and a 1 year high of C$31.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$26.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.35. The firm has a market cap of C$14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
ARC Resources Company Profile
