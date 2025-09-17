Aon plc $AON Stock Position Boosted by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in AON were worth $18,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in AON by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 508.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 37,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,273,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,552,000 after acquiring an additional 223,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $402.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target (up previously from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

NYSE:AON opened at $356.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.70. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $323.73 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

