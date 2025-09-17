Analysts Set Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target at $38.20

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.2%
NASDAQ RIGL opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $627.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.31. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 438.89% and a net margin of 36.51%.The business had revenue of $101.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.
