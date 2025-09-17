Analysts Set Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Price Target at $38.20

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,773.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $627.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.31. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 438.89% and a net margin of 36.51%.The business had revenue of $101.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

