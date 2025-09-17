Analysts Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price at $167.14

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.1429.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.2%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $147.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $140.71 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

