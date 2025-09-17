Analysts Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price at $167.14

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.1429.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st.
Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 1.2%
Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $147.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $140.71 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23.
Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
