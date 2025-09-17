Analysts Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) PT at $403.17

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $403.1667.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Stephens raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,152,408,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 40,527.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,887,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,713 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $399.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.30. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $420.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 7,363.11%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.